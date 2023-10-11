CENTRAL FLORIDA AUTISM SPEAKS WALK

ORLANDO, Fla. —



Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, McDonald’s , Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store for the Autism Speaks Walk! Let’s come together and raise vital funds for people with autism; you are making a real difference today and every day.

On Saturday, November 11th, 2023 at Cranes Roost Park, we will be coming together in person to help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential, each Walk will retain the fun, remote-participation options introduced last year. No matter how you choose to participate, your support will be recognized and celebrated. Our community is stronger together, and we can’t wait to celebrate one another and the amazing impact we are making together for people with autism and their families. Whether near or far, let’s rally together on Walk day!

Event Details

Cox Media Group