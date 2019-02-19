Earned Income Tax Credit 2019

WFTV 9 Family Connection has partnered with Heart of Florida United Way to answer questions about qualifications for tax credits that can help families save money. Watch Eyewitness News throughout the day on Wednesday, February 20th to learn how you can benefit from the Earned Income Tax Credit.
People may call 2-1-1 to find out if they qualify for the earned income tax credit, which is intended to lift low-income families from poverty. Qualified applicants may receive up to $6,000 in tax credits.
Viewers can also visit https://www.hfuw.org/vita/ to find the closest tax preparation site.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is a free tax preparation service run by volunteers offered to families throughout Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. Once filing season opens, our volunteers are available to help you file your taxes at a time and location convenient for you.
VITA offers free tax help to those who make $66,000 or less and need assistance in preparing their tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers will provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing. We also provide other essential information, like special tax credits you may qualify for to maximize your tax refund. If you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), you can get over $6,000 back.
Click here to find the tax preparation sites closest to you.
