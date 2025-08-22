The Florida Kids and Family Expo is the biggest family event in the U.S.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Family Connection partners with the Florida Kids and Family Expo, the largest kids and family event in the U.S. The 10th Expo is scheduled for August 23-24, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, providing two days of fun and learning.

The expo, the country’s largest kids and family event, will feature over 200 exhibitors offering resources on topics like schools, sports, dental care, and financial planning. It includes family activities such as a petting zoo, pony rides, and bounce houses under one roof.

“We created this event so that parents could come out in one weekend, have a blast but also find the resources in our own backyard that we don’t know about,” said Brandi Zrallack, one of the organizers.

The Florida Kids and Family Expo was organized by two Central Florida moms who have grown it into the country’s largest event of its kind over the last decade. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shifts, they have kept the expo going, offering affordable tickets and giving away thousands of free tickets through libraries, school districts, and community partners.

The expo features nonstop entertainment like animal interactions with kangaroos, alligators, lemurs, sports zones with Orlando Magic and local teams, face painting, food samples and STEM activities with WonderWorks and the Orlando Science Center.

