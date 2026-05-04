Volusia County Beaches wins top honor at Visitors’ Choice Awards

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced the winners of its annual Visitors’ Choice Awards, highlighting the attractions and businesses visitors enjoyed most in the area.

The awards are based on surveys and data collected from visitors, according to the bureau.

Volusia County Beaches received the program’s top honor, the Award of Excellence.

Other notable winners included Daytona International Speedway and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America for major attractions, and Daytona Beach Bike Week for major events.

Additional winners recognized by visitors included the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, the Daytona Beach Bandshell and several local restaurants and businesses.

Officials said the awards reflect visitor experiences and the continued popularity of the Daytona Beach area as a tourism destination.

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