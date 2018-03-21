Nathaniel's Hope Make 'm Smile

Make ‘m Smile is the BIGGEST party celebrating kids with special needs…the VIPs! This annual community festival is the first Saturday of June in Downtown Orlando for kids and adults with all types of special needs and their families.
In 2017, Make ‘m Smile hosted 45,000 participants, including 2,500 VIPs. This year, we hope to make an even bigger bash as the organization celebrates 16 years of smiles!
When: Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 7:30am-1pm
Where: Lake Eola
To attend as a VIP and be an honored guest OR to be a buddy and bring a VIP to the party, click HERE!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}