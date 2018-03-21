National Alliance on Mental Illness - NAMI Walks 2018

As NAMIWalks celebrates its 16th anniversary, we invite you to take part in NAMI’s largest and most successful mental health awareness and fundraising event in the country.
When you walk with NAMI, you join the movement to raise awareness of mental illness and raise funds for our mission to help individuals and families right here in our region.
Register HERE and join us as we improve lives and our communities one step at a time!
When: April 28, 2018
Where: Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}