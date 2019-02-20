Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has made history as the first African American Mayor of Orange Co.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has made history as the first African American Mayor of Orange County.
This isn’t the first time Mayor Demings has made history. He was also the first African American to serve in the roles of City of Orlando Police Chief and Orange County Sheriff.
Channel Anchor Daralene Jones sat down with Demings for a candid conversation about his journey to the Mayor’s office and why says his decision to run for the office was solely about helping the community he grew up in.
