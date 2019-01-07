Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Paws in the Park 2019

WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners Central Florida Auto Dealers Association, Fun Spot America, Stanley Steemer of Central Florida and The UPS Store are thrilled to be supporting Paws in the Park 2019!
Event Description
Where: Lake Eola Park
When: Feb 9, 2019
Registration: 9:30am
Commemorative walk around Lake Eola: 10:00am
Festival: 11am - 4pm
On February 9th, pet lovers from all over Central Florida will gather at beautiful Lake Eola to support Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s mission to educate, shelter, place, and heal pets and their families with compassionate, responsible care.
This community wide fundraising event provides support for the more than 7,000 homeless pets who will be cared for at our two shelters this year.
Sign up, form a team and invite your friends and family to join us at 10am for a moving walk around Lake Eola.
Register and raise $15 or more and on event day, you'll receive a commemorative dog bandana. Raise $75 or more and receive the matching t-shirt for yourself!
To register today, click here!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
