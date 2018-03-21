Taste! Central Florida 2018

One in four children in Orlando experience hunger issues. Once a year, all of the community's top culinary artists gather to make a difference for our children in need. What is this night? Orlando's Taste! Central Florida.
WFTV 9 Family Connection is proud to support Orlando's Taste! Central Florida on Saturday, September 2018.
Central Florida’s most distinguished chefs will gather at the Orlando World Center Marriott to help fight the nation’s childhood hunger epidemic at Orlando's Taste! Central Florida, the largest fundraisers of the year for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.
The area’s most accomplished chefs will showcase tasting portions of signature dishes, accompanied by fine wines, craft beers and specialty cocktails, to ensure that no child grows up hungry in our city and across America.
This annual celebration of the community’s culinary excellence is a volunteer-driven event with local chefs, brewers and distilleries donating their time, talent and creations to make this event one of the largest fundraisers of the year for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.
Fantastic chef's and restaurants to be announced.
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.centralfloridataste.org/taste/
When: Saturday, September 8, 2018
Where: Orlando World Center Marriott
Attire: Cocktail/Semi-Formal
