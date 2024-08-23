ORLANDO, Fla. — Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union , McDonald’s Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store for Together in TEAL Saturday, September 28th at Cranes Roost Park as we come together as a community to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer and to improve the quality of life for survivors and their caregivers. The event will honor survivors, celebrate the memories of loved ones lost, and raise critical awareness. Together we will make an impact in the fight against ovarian cancer.

For more info visit https://togetherinteal.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=cms.page&id=2635

