Part of I-75 shut down after large truck strikes highway overpass in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Part of northbound Interstate 75 is closed after an overpass was struck by a large truck.

The crash happened near mile marker 347 at the SW 66th Street overpass.

The incident has led to significant traffic disruptions in Marion County, with authorities advising drivers to use alternate routes.

Drivers can expect increased traffic along Highway 441, Highway 301, and Highway 475.

The extent of the damage to the overpass and details about the truck or driver involved remain unclear.

Authorities are working to assess the situation and will provide updates on when the roadway will reopen.

The same overpass was struck by a semi-truck in 2023, causing significant damage and closure of the overpass itself.

©2025 Cox Media Group