ORLANDO, Fla. — Join us for the Single Mom Summit Saturday, March 8th at Northland Church. This event

If you are or know a single mom, you won’t want to miss this FREE event!!

Participants will enjoy: A delicious catered breakfast *20+ vendor tables with some amazing giveaways for all (2 week free gym membership, a journal engraving station, and chair massages to name a few) * A 360 photo booth *A bracelet making station with family charms from one of our vendors * Raffle prizes include the chance to win Chickfila for a year, Enzian Theater tickets, a Seasons 52 basket, and more!

Breakout Sessions taught by some amazing professionals in areas that will enrich your life!

A keynote speaker and panelists that will inspire!

REGISTER TODAY FOR THIS FREE EVENT: LifeHope 2025 • SINGLE MOM SUMMIT – LifeHopeMoms was created to address the needs of single moms in the process of overcoming life’s challenges.

