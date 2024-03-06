ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, McDonald’s, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store are proud to support the 2024 Matt Morgan Walk for Wishes which will be held in Downtown Orlando at Lake Eola on Thursday, March 28, 2024 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. There is a virtual option available too, so you can walk anywhere!

We Walk So They Can Wish! Walk With Me. Wish With Me.

Walk For Wishes® is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 315,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes. It's a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.

By participating in one of the many walks held throughout the country, you can help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in your community who are battling critical illnesses.

A wish experience can truly change a child's life, and you can help.

Register today at https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR/WalkForWishes/Make-A-WishCentralandNorthernFlorida?pg=entry&fr_id=5392.

Event Date: March 28, 2024

Event Location: Lake Eola Park — 20 N Eola Drive Orlando, FL 32801 and Virtual Option

Event Schedule: Registration 5:00 PM | Event Start Time 6:30 PM

Additional Details:

The full distance for the walk is 1 mile.

Parking is available around Lake Eola.

Are pets allowed at this event? Absolutely! We encourage you to bring your furry friends to visit our Dog Zone!

