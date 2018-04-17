0 Habitat for Humanity Women Build 2018

Gather your coworkers, friends and family

for an unforgettably fun team-building experience!



Join WRDQ TV 27 Community Connection as hundreds of women come together on May 11th and May 12th to build affordable housing and show Orlando that women can turn dollars into drywall! Through a donation of time and treasure, you can create a lasting impact in our community.



Being a part of Women Build will give you a one-of-a-kind, empowering experience by building alongside your friends, family or co-workers to change the life of someone in our community.

Home is where the start is, and a house built by you is just what our homeowners need to start a new life.



Women Build includes raising funds to support Habitat Greater Orlando's mission, corporate sponsorship allows you time on the build site, and some groups include team fundraising until build day to add the fun.



Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build is a national event that empowers women, across the country to fundraise and build homes for families in their local communities. Since 2009, more than 1,500 women have volunteered over 12,500 hours for Habitat Greater Orlando.



Join The Fun Now!



To fundraise you can create a team or register as an individual today. Register HERE!

