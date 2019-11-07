Best Buy Black Friday 2019 Ad Preview: When to Shop and How to Find the Best Deals

Black Friday 2019 is quickly approaching, which means some of the best deals of the year are about to be upon us and the temptation to spend will be everywhere, including Best Buy!

If you play your cards right this holiday shopping season you’ll be able to save big while working through your “Nice” list, but it’s important not to get caught up in the hype of the holiday. Over the past few years, Black Friday has evolved from a one-day event to a seasonal mentality that lasts well beyond the day after Thanksgiving.

It’s important to know when you can find the best deals and, surprisingly, it isn’t always necessarily on Black Friday. Some hot products will actually be overstocked by many stores (including Best Buy) and available at a better price closer to the holidays. Likewise, online shopping is making it easier to find bargains before Black Friday itself.

If you do decide to shop on November 29 this year, be sure to know when your target purchases will have the best price and always price compare to ensure you’re getting the best deal before making your final decision.

Best Buy’s Black Friday 2019: Here’s What You Need to Know

Where Can I Find Best Buy’s Black Friday Ad?

Best Buy’s official Black Friday ad preview has been posted! The online ad includes deals that have already begun, deals that will begin on November 15 and deals that will only be available on Black Friday. That means you’ll have several opportunities to save big at Best Buy this year!

Throughout the ad preview, you’ll find online and in-store savings including big markdowns on popular technology. The deals with a “Get it today!” button online are available now for Black Friday pricing, while other deals can be saved for later. Saving a deal makes it easy to find when the sale price is available online, but it doesn’t reserve your purchase ahead of time.

What Time Does Best Buy Open for Black Friday?

Best Buy is following the same opening and closing times as it did the past several years. Best Buy plans to open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. Friday. The store will reopen later Friday at 8 a.m. with sales running through 10 p.m. on November 29.

Like the past few years, Best Buy will be offering Black Friday deals online and in stores with a handful of exclusive offers for each. Partnered with season-long free shipping, you’ll find huge savings advertised online this year in addition to in-store doorbuster deals. Typically, the company’s online sale features discounts that are valid all day on Thursday and Friday.

What Kind of Black Friday Deals Can I Expect From Best Buy?

Early Black Friday deals available now include a Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook for $89, an Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20 and an LG 55″ LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR for $299.99. There’s also an offer for $250 off an Arlo Pro 2 four-camera security system. In addition, you’ll find tablets, printers and small kitchen appliances marked down to Black Friday pricing.

Previews for deals available later this month include gaming console bundles, smartwatches and more popular electronics. Best Buy is also offering huge savings on smartphones with activation with Sprint, Verizon and AT&T. You’ll find offers for up to $500 off the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10 and the iPhone 11. You can also get up to $400 off the new Pixel 4 with qualified activation.

Best Buy will be a great Black Friday destination for tablets, e-readers, streaming devices and other electronics and accessories.

Other Ways to Prepare for Best Buy’s Black Friday Shopping Season

Locate your nearest Best Buy

Peruse the best deals from the Black Friday ad

Keep in mind that Best Buy offers free shipping on all online orders through December 25, and many of the company’s Black Friday deals will be available online as well as in stores. Some deals and sales on November 28 and November 29 will be online-only exclusives (some will also be in-store only exclusives)

Finally, Don’t Forget to Comparison Shop!

Before you make your final purchase, use a website like Google Shopping to compare the prices at other stores to avoid missing out on a better deal.

While you should always remember to price compare before buying, the best advice we can offer for this year’s Black Friday season is to set a budget for yourself and stick to it. Take advantage of great deals on purchases that you need but, again, don’t get caught up in the hype of the holiday!

More Ways to Save at Best Buy During the Holidays:

