Disney+: Everything You Need to Know About the New Streaming Service

If you haven’t already heard the news from the Disney lover in your life yet, the happiest company on earth has come to a device near you in the form of a new streaming service.

Disney+ is available to consumers in the United States as of today.

The Disney+ streaming service includes Disney classics, along with popular content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. There will be plenty of new and never-before-seen content as well.

Expectations and excitement levels have been high for this one, and we know that many Clark readers will be contemplating adding this service to their streaming options. That’s why we’ve taken some time to research some of the questions you may have upon the release of this new service.

Quick Links:

How Much Does A Disney+ Subscription Cost?

Disney has positioned its new streaming service in what they hope is a market sweet spot at $6.99 per month. That is just below the entry-level subscription for Netflix ($8.99 per month) and slightly more expensive than the basic Hulu subscription with ads ($5.99 per month).

You can get an even better deal on your Disney+ subscription if you’re willing to commit for a full year. Disney is offering an annual subscription for $69.99, which breaks down to just $5.83 per month.

Can I Bundle Disney+ With Other Services?

Yes, and there are some pretty exciting promotional deals out there associated with the launch of the Disney+ product.

Verizon Deal

It was revealed in October that many Verizon customers will be eligible to receive a free year of Disney+. Team Clark member Theo Thimou reports that the following Verizon customers should be eligible for the deal:

Existing and new 4G LTE unlimited wireless customers

Existing and new 5G unlimited wireless customers

New Fios Home Internet customers

New 5G Home Internet customers

So, if you’re looking to make changes to your cell phone or internet provider, this could be an enticing option.

ESPN+ and Hulu Bundle Package

In August, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Disney+ would be available in a streaming bundle with Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+ for $12.99. That is a $5 monthly discount off the regular price of all three products if purchased individually.

The inclusion of ESPN+ should be attractive to sports fans who are interested in the streaming service but are hesitant to break away from live television offerings due to the availability of sporting events. And with the shows and movies available on Hulu, the variety of content from the three services really could offer “something for everyone” in a household at a bargain price.

How Can I Watch Disney+?

You’ll be able to enjoy this streaming service via smart TVs, phones, laptops, tablets and gaming consoles. Here’s a quick rundown of the ways Disney already has confirmed that you’ll be able to watch:

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Apple iPhone and iPad

Android devices

Google Chromecast

LG devices

PlayStation 4 (PS4)

Roku devices

Samsung devices

XBox One

How Many People Can Use A Disney+ Account?

Since Disney produces content that appeals to all ages, it’s likely that pretty much any household will be interested in tuning into this service. Disney seems to have kept that in mind with what many would consider a pretty generous setup for a $6.99 subscription.

Disney+ subscribers will be able to:

Stream on as many as four devices at once

Set up as many as seven user accounts within one subscription

Make unlimited downloaded content available for offline consumption on up to 10 devices

You can quickly do the math on how that plan could be shared generously within a household.

What Movies and TV Shows Will Be Available On Disney+?

If you have a little more than three hours of spare time on your hands, you could watch this video that Disney recently released that highlights “basically everything” that will be on Disney+ upon its release:

Needless to say, it’s a whole bunch of content. We won’t even attempt to list all of it (that’d ruin the fun, anyway), but we will hit some highlights of popular movies and shows you can expect to see on Disney+.

Animated Movies

Alice in Wonderland

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Pinocchio

Cars

The Lion King

Toy Story

Moana

Aladdin

Finding Nemo

Monsters Inc.

Popular Movie Titles

Star Wars series

Miracle on 34th Street

Iron Man and other Marvel titles

Cartoons

The Simpsons (all 30 seasons)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

DuckTales

Muppet Babies

Hercules

PJ Masks

Puppy Dog Pals

The Lion Guard

Tangled: The Series

My Friends Tigger and Pooh

Will There Be New Original Content on Disney+?

Yes, and it seems like there may be a decent amount of it. Disney hints at original content available only to subscribers in the form of new series, films, documentaries and short-form content. That includes some exciting new projects for fans of the popular Star Wars and Marvel series.

Here are some of the titles that have already been unveiled as a part of the original Disney+ offering:

Here’s a look at the trailer for the Noelle film that is available now:

You can watch for new announcements about Disney+ original content here.

Final Thoughts on Disney+

Whether Disney is open to admitting it or not, it sure looks like they’re coming after Netflix with this new streaming service. With the company’s diverse portfolio of content assets that stretches across so many genres, it’s hard to see this idea flopping in the near term – especially with a consumer-friendly introductory price to get users in the door.

Iger has been quoted as saying that he believes there’s enough space in the industry for Disney and Netflix to co-exist and thrive. He’s probably right. At this price point, Disney is making it possible for many users to avoid the choice and pay for both streaming services.

Any household with young children is likely to give this Disney+ offering a long look, and I suspect that families may attempt to give that $12.99 bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ a trial run as a bargain monthly home entertainment bill.

It’s hard to not recommend at least checking this product out for $6.99 to see if it is something your household enjoys. Check it out on November 12 and let us know what you think!

