0 Recall alert: Organic coconut flour poses salmonella risk

The King Arthur Flour Co. is recalling its organic coconut flour due to the potential presence of salmonella, the company has announced. People should check their cupboards for the product and take prompt action, the company said.

“Consumers who have any of these affected products should not consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for credit or refund,” the company said in a news release on March 23.

King Arthur, a supplier of cooking ingredients and baked goods, is headquartered in Norwich, Vermont.

The company said that about 6,300 cases of the organic coconut flour (16 oz.) are being recalled after bacteria was found in one pouch of the product.

Salmonella infection can cause a number of symptoms, including cramps, cold and chills, fever, diarrhea and other ailments. A main culprit of food poisoning in the United States, salmonella commonly goes away after a few days, but if someone with a weak immune system contracts it, it is best to seek medical attention.

The impacted brand of flour was distributed and sold through retailers across the nation, the company said. Here are the following lots affected:

Sixteen-ounce organic coconut flour with a “best if used by” date of October, 25, 2018, Lot #: CF22017E and December 4, 2018, also with Lot # CF22017E, which can be found on the back of the pouch. The UPC # is: 0 71012 10702 5.

Consumers with further questions are encouraged to contact the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 866-797-9178.

