You can save money and run your business with less stress once you store your fuel better. Get the right tank size depending on the amount you use, and keep an eye on the fuel levels using software.

According to Future Market Insights, the fuel storage tank industry could grow from $16 billion in 2025 to $24.2 billion by 2035. That's such a big change, and it's clear that many companies are choosing bulk fuel storage instead of asking trucks to deliver to their equipment or fleet each time.

If you want to avoid accidents and unexpected costs, be smart about fuel storage.

How Much Fuel Can I Legally Store?

If you store more than 550 gallons of gas in Florida in an aboveground tank, you must follow all the laws set by the government, as reported by Florida Health. The measure is there to protect the public.

When you store fuel in an underground tank, regulations start at 110 gallons. It's always good to check if your business is compliant with the laws set by the Environmental Protection Agency and your local fire department.

If you're unsure what rules you must follow, you can call your fire marshal or environmental office and ask any questions you have. It's better to avoid facing fines later by asking questions before you install a tank.

How Big Is a Bulk Fuel Tank?

Bulk fuel tanks are available in many sizes; you just need to invest in one that will meet your needs. Large tanks are common in:

The trucking industry

Construction sites

City maintenance yards

Some of the onsite fuel storage tanks used in such areas can hold 20,000 gallons or more.

If you have a 1,000-gallon tank, you'll be able to fuel around 20 trucks before needing a refill. When you have a large fleet and a 10,000-gallon tank, you can store fuel that will serve your team for a week or longer.

Frequent refills will be needed if you get a tank that's too small for what your business currently needs, and that can waste time for your team. Choosing the right capacity will prevent your fuel from degrading, so ask an expert to offer guidance before you pick a tank size.

Tips to Help You Improve Bulk Fuel Storage Efficiency

You should protect your workers and your equipment without wasting money. Bulk fuel management becomes easier when you focus on more than just keeping enough fuel for your needs.

Choose the Right Tank Material

Steel fuel storage tanks are strong and durable, and that makes them great for long-term use, especially outdoors. Go for fiberglass tanks if you want something that will resist corrosion and be lighter to move. The material of your tank matters, and it should be one of the decisions you think about keenly.

An underground tank saves space, but it can also leak due to corrosion and damage. Many companies today are choosing aboveground tanks.

They are easier to look after, and you can just check on them while doing your rounds on the business grounds. If you notice any damage, call an expert to fix it.

Talk to a trusted US fuel storage tank manufacturer to get the best aboveground tank. You may have unique needs, and they can help you create a system that will meet them while following all the safety standards.

Use Smart Monitoring Systems

You don't have to use a stick or a clipboard to check levels today. Bulk fuel management systems have digital sensors and software where you can simply log in to see how much fuel you have left, so you can plan smart.

If your fuel goes low or drops too fast, your tool will send you an alert. It helps you detect a leak or know if someone is stealing your fuel.

Some smart monitoring systems can automatically reorder when the levels get low.

Prevent Spills and Leaks

Even a minor spill from your storage tanks can cause a lot of harm when it seeps into the ground. You don't want to be the reason people around Orlando can't use groundwater because it's polluted.

When you make spill prevention part of your fuel storage solutions, you can keep people in your area safe while protecting your company. To stay safe:

Install your tanks on solid surfaces that are leveled

Add secondary containment barriers to catch leaks

Use automatic shutoff valves that manage leaks

If you check the hoses and valves more often, you can catch signs of damage on industrial fuel storage tanks to get repairs before a spill occurs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Bulk Fuel Storage Maintenance Involve?

You should ask a professional to come inspect your fuel storage tanks at least once a year. Regular checks by your team should also be done to detect:

Water damage

Corrosion on metal parts

Build up in the tank

Your tanks may collect sludge, which may affect your engines, but with an inspection, you can keep your fuel in the best condition. Maintenance should also cover repairing damaged valves and testing the pumps to ensure they are working correctly.

Where Should I Place a Bulk Fuel Tank?

Fuel tanks should be placed in an area where the delivery trucks can easily reach. They shouldn't be in a space with a lot of traffic.

Keep your tanks away from buildings or drains for safety issues. It's always important to follow fire codes in Florida to avoid problems with the law.

How Long Does Fuel Last in Storage?

Diesel lasts about a year, while gasoline lasts only a few months. You may need stabilizers or additives to keep gas fuel in good condition for longer.

Ensuring your tanks are also sealed and away from sunlight helps. Moisture can lead to fuel contamination, so you should always avoid it.

Be Smarter About Bulk Fuel Storage

When you have safe and efficient bulk fuel storage, you'll not feel stressed about public health as you operate your business. Your tanks should always meet your needs so you can avoid wasting money.

Experts can help you choose the best material and inspect it to avoid damage. You'll be able to protect the environment when your tank meets safety standards.

Explore our news page for more smart business insights.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.