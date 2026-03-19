If you take clean tap water, it can help your stomach digest food and absorb nutrients better. You might have stomach issues when you drink water that wasn't treated properly or was contaminated. Tap water can sometimes harm the healthy bacteria in your gut.

According to a study done by the American Gastroenterological Association, 40% of Americans skipped a routine activity because of uncomfortable bowel issues. Almost half of the people around us have faced difficulty with a digestive issue, which made it hard to go about their day as usual.

Once you learn about water quality effects, you'll know why it's good to be careful about where you get your water.

Is It Safe to Drink Tap Water?

Not always. You can take tap water for years and end up being fine without stomach issues. Municipalities across Orlando treat tap water and ensure it's safe for residents to drink. Safety issues can occur due to:

Aging infrastructure

Damages in your plumbing system

Your water storage at home

Your city may be doing all it takes to ensure everyone gets tap water benefits. You also need to be cautious. Leaky pipes in your home allow contaminants to get into your water. If you have lead pipes, replace them once they age to stay safe.

Is Tap Water 100% Clean?

No. It's possible to remove most of the harmful things in water by treating it. The levels of the following will be low:

Trace elements

Chemicals

Harmful bacteria

Microplastics

Your gut won't start showing signs of an illness the very day you take tap water. Harmful chemicals don't always cause immediate harm.

Drinking slightly contaminated water every day can slowly affect your digestion. If you work with an expert to test your tap water, you can tell whether it's safe for you to keep drinking it.

The Link Between Tap Water and Gut Health

You might move to a new home and start having gut issues even though you haven't changed what you eat. Drinking safe water is important if you want to keep your body healthy.

Water Quality Affects Your Microbiome

Your gut has trillions of microorganisms. Some of them are good since you need them for proper digestion. You'll have health issues if some bacterial species become too much in your system. When treating water, many experts use chlorine to kill harmful germs.

It's not healthy to expose your body to treated water all the time. You'll slowly kill the beneficial bacteria and cause changes in the gut bacteria balance. Some people feel bloated without even eating gassy foods. Drinking tap water can be the reason why you feel uncomfortable for no clear cause.

Contaminants and Digestive Discomfort

It's possible to start becoming more sensitive to foods you tolerated very well before. The trace metals or the bacteria in your tap water may trigger:

Mild stomach discomfort

Irregular digestion

Food allergies

Don't just change your diet or get supplements because you're experiencing discomfort more often. When you visit a doctor, they might tell you to test your water to figure out if it's the cause of your digestive issues. Gut health improvement sometimes only requires a minor adjustment.

Choosing the Right Water for Gut Health

You'll have several options to choose from once you start focusing on the link between microbiome and drinking water. Installing a filter in your home is a good option if you want to keep taking tap water.

Kids' stomachs are often more sensitive since they are still developing. A lot of parents explore distilled water vs purified water when looking for healthier options to give their babies.

Many people think bottled water is always the best since it comes in sealed containers. Contaminants can't get in once the seller seals the cap.

You'll discover that bottled water isn't always the best when you do a tap versus bottled water comparison. Some companies use the tap water from municipalities and package it.

When you talk to water experts in Orlando, you'll know whether it's better to buy drinking water or just make some adjustments in your home. Tap water will cost you less in the long run. You can also access it easily without going to the grocery store.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Using a Water Filter Change the Taste of Food?

Sometimes. It can improve the taste of things like soup and rice. When you use filtered water, it won't have a lot of minerals and chemicals.

Transferring these things to food alters how your dish ends up tasting. It's easier for your food's natural flavor to stand out when you use filtered water. Don't be surprised when you start looking forward to meals you didn't have much interest in, simply after installing a water filter.

Can Changing Water Temperature Affect Digestion?

Yes. You might feel less bloated if you take warm water after having food instead of cold water. The muscles in your gut relax and move food better.

Never rely on the temperature of your water to fix gut issues. You may be dealing with health concerns that have nothing to do with the option you choose.

Drink warm water for some days and observe how your body reacts. You'll be able to tell if your stomach is sensitive to the water temperature with simple tests.

Can Travel Change How Tap Water Affects My Gut?

Absolutely. If you go on holiday or visit your friends, you might start having gut issues even if their water is safe to drink. You expose your body to new bacteria and different levels of minerals when you take water from a new source. It might take a few days for your body to adjust.

Protect Your Gut With Clean, Healthy Water

Having a good microbiome balance in your gut is important if you have been dealing with digestive problems. The number of bacteria in your tap water will affect how you absorb food.

If you get a filter for your home, you may start enjoying your food more because it tastes better and doesn't cause your stomach to ache or bloat. Get more gut health tips by checking out more articles on our page.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.