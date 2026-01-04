If you thought hiking with a cat was impossible, as they can easily get stressed by new environments, it's achievable with adequate preparation, and it begins with starting them young. While they're not naturally inclined to follow trails like dogs, if you come prepared with the right gear, you can enjoy cat hiking activities.

A study published in PubMed Central even states that cat walking and hiking are anecdotally increasing in popularity. Many owners share their experiences when going on an adventure with pets online, fueling this growing trend.

By familiarizing yourself with practical insights into training cats for hiking and the must-haves you need, you can enjoy this activity with them while also ensuring their safety.

Do Cats Enjoy Hiking?

Some cats enjoy hiking, with their preference for this activity depending on their individual personality.

A rule to adhere to before embarking on feline hiking adventures is never to force your furry family member to go with you. If your cat has always been skittish, for instance, don't take them straight to a hike with you.

Doing so can cause them significant stress. As pointed out by the charitable initiative Don't Forget the Pets, stress, particularly the chronic kind, can have adverse effects on feline health and well-being.

It can make them more vulnerable to illnesses like feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC) and upper respiratory infection (URI).

What Are the Signs a Cat Is Enjoying an Adventure?

Preparing for hiking adventures with your cat also involves knowing the signs indicating your pal is enjoying the activity. Some of the signs of a happy adventurer include:

A high tail with a vibrating tip or a slight hook

Relaxed posture

Ears forward

Blinking slowly

Happy vocalizations, like purring and chirping

Head bunting or rubbing

Sniffing everything

Conversely, a cat that's fearful or feeling uncomfortable often has their ears back or flattened, with their tail puffed or tucked. Dilated pupils and hissing are other symptoms to be on the lookout for.

How Can You Enjoy Hiking With a Cat While Keeping Them Safe?

Starting them young and getting them accustomed to hiking gear for cats are two of the first steps to going on happy, successful adventures with your feline family member. "Practice runs" and planning your outing based on your pet's age, personality, and abilities are just as crucial.

Start Them Young

The first step to hiking with a cat and encouraging them to enjoy it is to start them young, if possible.

Your feline family member doesn't have to be a kitten when training them to become an adventure outdoor cat, but it can help if they're still in their more youthful years, as younger cats are often more adaptable and curious. They can be more receptive and accepting of new environments, experiences, and harnesses.

Get Them Used to Their Hiking Gear

Protect your feline family member during your adventures by investing in high-quality gear, including a leash and a harness. The harness should be snug enough that your cat won't be able to slip out of it, but it shouldn't be so tight that it restricts your pal's movement and breathing.

Look for products with adjustable features, which can help ensure the right fit (and can "grow" along with your cat). Go for breathable mesh, too, which can provide all-day comfort and reflective details for increased visibility.

Ensure your cat also has a collar and identification tag, which can help in case they get lost. You can get an idea of what to look for by checking out the Pink Papyrus cat harness and leash collection.

Once you have the must-have gear, get your feline pal used to it inside the house. Be patient, as your cat may not enjoy their new wearables right away.

With lots of patience, time, practice, and treats, your furry family member will get used to their collar, harness, and leash.

Go for Practice Runs

Once your cat is used to wearing their gear indoors, take them out for short walks in your own backyard. Leash training for cats takes time, so again, be patient and prepare to invest time, attention, and treats.

After backyard practices, you can slowly and gradually introduce them to the outside world by going for short walks within your neighborhood (if it's safe).

Plan Your Adventure

After your cat has mastered walking by your side in their leash and harness, they're ready for a hiking adventure. Plan the hike based on your pet's age, personality, and leash experience.

If you have a senior cat, for instance, choose a quiet, easy, and short trail. Be sure to regularly check the weather forecast, too, and reschedule if it's going to rain or be too hot.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should You Bring on Hiking Day?

Bring plenty of water, not just for yourself but for your kitty, too. A collapsible bowl is a must-have, as this will make it easy to have them drink clean water without taking up too much space in your backpack.

Please make sure you don't let your cat drink from potentially contaminated water, such as puddles.

Pack a trail mix and high-protein snacks so you can stay energized during the adventure. Bring your furry family member's favorite treats, or even a small can of wet cat food.

Should You Take Your Cat to the Vet Pre-Hike?

Yes, consider taking your cat to the veterinarian before your hiking adventure (and any other "big" activity). The vet can tell you if your pet is healthy enough for the adventure and ensure they're up-to-date on vaccines, particularly those that protect against outdoor hazards like fleas and ticks.

The vet can also recommend other ways to prep your pet, such as calming aids, to make their hiking adventure less daunting and more enjoyable.

Hiking With a Cat Is Doable

Hiking with a cat is not just doable but can be a fun and exciting way for you to explore the world with your feline family member. With early preparation, careful planning, and the right gear (a well-fitted harness with reflective details, leash, and collar), you can hit the trails and make wonderful memories with your furry pal.

