If your outdoor space has limited square footage, consider installing arbors and trellises for climbing plants, putting up hanging baskets, and getting wall-mounted front porch planters. All these, plus using tall planters and stacking greenery using ladders or pallets, are vertical garden ideas that can make a small space appear larger.

Transforming these vertical climbing and container gardening ideas into reality is a low-cost way to extend your living space. It can also boost your property's curb appeal, a component of home values so integral that it adds up to 7% to home prices, according to Phys.org.

By familiarizing yourself with the art and science of vertical gardens and incorporating deck or patio planter ideas into your improvement project, you can be on your way to creating an illusion that your outdoor space is larger and lusher.

What Grows Best in a Vertical Garden?

Not all plants are suitable for vertical gardens, as these systems generally provide a lower volume of soil. Less soil means shallower rooting depths, which is why some of the best choices for vertical outdoor plant arrangements include:

Plants with shallow roots

Climbing or trailing species

Most types of greenery that thrive in hydroponic systems

Ferns, pothos, and succulents are excellent choices for ornamentals. If you want to grow your own food, too, go with climbing veggies (e.g., pole beans, cucumbers, and peas) and leafy greens (e.g., kale, lettuce, and spinach).

What Are Common Mistakes in Vertical Gardening?

Overwatering, which can lead to excess moisture, is among the most common mistakes vertical gardeners make.

According to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the most common high-moisture issues are mildew and mold fungi. It further notes that there are thousands of fungal species that can cause plant diseases.

Choosing just "any" soil is another common but critical mistake first-time vertical gardeners can make. Vertical gardens are "choosier" when it comes to soil, and that's one with the following features:

Lightweight

Nutrient-dense

Airy

Choose the wrong type, and it can result in the soil drying far too quickly, suffocating plant roots due to compaction, or exceeding weight restrictions that can cause stunted growth.

What Vertical Garden Ideas Can Make Small Outdoor Spaces Feel Bigger?

Vertical garden ideas that can create an illusion of a bigger space capitalize on the available space that allows for the upward growth of plants rather than a sideways spread. Consider the following strategies to get your vertical garden started and thriving.

Installing Arbors and Trellises

Arbors and trellises are both vertical garden structures designed to add architectural interest while supporting climbing plants.

Arbors are typically three-dimensional (3D), freestanding, arched, or flat-topped entryways, usually featuring side panels crafted from trellises. Trellises, on the other hand, are often two-dimensional (2D), flat, lattice-style frameworks used for vertical or against-the-wall plant growth.

Installing either structure is among the most effective vertical garden ideas that can make your outdoor space look bigger, as they create a sense of height by drawing the eye upward. They add depth to compacted or size-restricted areas.

Putting up Hanging Baskets or Wall-Mounted Front Porch Planters

Hanging plant baskets can make your outdoor space and vertical garden appear bigger than they really are because they take advantage of unused overhead space. They clear the floor area and, like arbors and trellises, draw the eye upward, creating a sense of height.

The same theory and effect apply to wall-mounted planters. If you incorporate these as entryway planter ideas for your deck or patio, you can lift the plants to eye level and remove ground-level clutter. Their height can help you create a lusher, airier, and more spacious and layered effect.

Using Tall Planters

Another smart way to make tight areas feel more open and expansive is to use tall outdoor planters. Since they use vertical instead of horizontal space, they can add layers and structural dimension to your limited outdoor space, whether it's a smaller patio, deck, or balcony.

Stacking Greenery With Ladders or Pallets

When you stack greenery with ladders or pallets, you can create the illusion of a bigger space because you're shifting the visual focus from the limited floor space and ground area to the vertical plane. Think of it as taking advantage of the unused air space while keeping the floor or ground free of debris that can inhibit movement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are There Any Drawbacks to Using Vertical Gardens?

Despite the many benefits of vertical gardens, they also have several drawbacks, one of which is their limited plant selection. As mentioned above, not all plants are suitable for vertical growth; many of them have deep-growing roots and require horizontal space to spread their roots.

Unless you're going to do most of the setup yourself and use repurposed, recycled, and upcycled materials, you'll likely look at a high initial cost of starting a vertical garden. Key high-cost components include specialized planter systems, hydroponic towers, and the labor costs of professional installation.

Can Vertical Gardens Be Low-Cost?

Vertical gardens can be as expensive as you want them to be, but you can also make them cost-effective and budget-friendly through DIY tactics, upcycling, and repurposing materials.

You can, for instance, repurpose wooden pallets to build trellis systems and tiers for stacking greenery. You can get these pallets cheap (or even free!) at local small businesses, industrial areas, and construction sites. Old ladders and simple shelving units are also perfect for creating tiered, vertical spaces.

Another way a vertical garden can be a "low-cost" addition to your home is that it lets you grow edibles. As food prices in the U.S. continue to rise, growing your own food in your yard is a great way to cut costs while enjoying the calming, tranquil vibe of your garden.

Maximize Your Outdoor Space With These Vertical Garden Ideas

From installing arbors and trellises to using hanging baskets and tall planters, and stacking greenery with repurposed ladders and pallets, these are some of the top vertical garden ideas you should try to make your outdoor space look bigger and more spacious than it really is.

Get more informative home and gardening insights like this, or stay up-to-date with the latest current events by checking out our news platform's daily coverage.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.