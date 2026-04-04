Some reasons why car ownership does not go as planned are unexpected repairs, car accidents, and loss of car value over time.

Americans do love their cars, and car ownership is definitely on the rise. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 91.5% of U.S. households had at least one vehicle available in 2024, compared to 90.9% in 2015.

Owning a car is the best part of becoming an adult and gaining all that freedom finally. You can go where you want, when you want, with whoever you want, and no one can say a thing. No need to rely upon car-sharing services or unreliable public transportation anymore.

If you are the kind of person who thinks car ownership is a smooth and predictable affair, you need to think again. Even though car ownership has many benefits, there are also unexpected challenges that you have to be prepared for.

The Reality of Unexpected Car Problems

Depending on the kind of car you end up purchasing, you might have an old lemon on your hands that needs lots of repairs. Even if you purchase a new car, it's a machine that deals with wear and tear and will need increasing repairs as it gets older.

The problem is that these repairs creep up on you at the worst of times. You might be driving to an important interview or a graduation ceremony, and that's when your car decides to die on you.

These unexpected repairs are annoying, of course, but they can also be expensive and can be an addition to an already overextended household budget.

Routine maintenance, like oil changes, tire rotations, and inspections, helps reduce the risk of major problems, but it doesn't eliminate them. Parts wear out, systems fail, and sometimes car maintenance surprises arise without warning.

Financial Surprises Add Up Quickly

It's not just repairs, though, that add to your financial burden. There are many other expenses associated with your car ownership. Here are some to consider:

Insurance premiums

Fuel expenses

Car registration fees

Parking costs

If you live in a city where insurance premiums are high, you might be paying almost as much for insurance as you are for your monthly car payment. Navigating car insurance claims can be inconvenient as well.

Additionally, parking in the city can be expensive as well, where you are either paying for a monthly lot (if you don't have parking in your apartment or house) or you are moving your car from spot to spot to get those precious few free parking spots around you.

All of this adds up to quite a bit, and if you are considering car ownership, you don't want to discount these additional expenses. An emergency fund can help with these expenses, so consider having three to six months of funds in a savings account that you don't touch except for these expenses.

Accidents and Their Aftermath

Car accidents are an inevitable part of owning a vehicle. If you are going to go on the road with other drivers present, at some point or another, you are going to get into an accident and have to deal with its aftermath.

Even minor collisions can lead to time-consuming processes, including filing insurance claims, arranging repairs, and dealing with potential increases in premiums. More serious accidents can result in injuries, legal complications, and extended periods without a vehicle.

No one plans to get into an accident when they get out of their parking garage in the morning, but they do happen. Flatbed towing Lawrenceville GA can get your car from the accident site to a repair shop when you are in need.

The Inconvenience Factor

Once you get used to having a vehicle on hand, it can be extremely hard to live without one, even for a few days. If you get into a car accident or if your car needs major repairs, then you will have to leave your car behind for a while.

Relying on public transportation or a car-sharing service, or even relying upon your partner or family to drive you around, can be highly inconvenient and annoying. You will desperately crave your freedom again.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Does a Car Lose in Value Over Time?

Everyone is aware of the fact that if you buy a new car, its value depreciates 30% over the first two years, according to Kelley Blue Book. It then depreciates 8-12% every year after that. You have to account for this when thinking about purchasing a new car.

A lot of people don't even bother with buying new cars for this reason alone. You could buy a used car and avoid all of that depreciation value. Of course, if you love the smell of a new car, you will want to add depreciation into your calculations.

For owners who plan to sell or trade in their vehicle, unexpected issues can significantly reduce its resale value. This can make it harder to recoup costs or upgrade to a newer model.

Can You Live Without a Car in America?

There are very few cities in the US where you could live comfortably without a car. New York is definitely one of them, as is Seattle, perhaps, and even San Francisco.

However, in most cities in the US, you will need a car to get around. There is no way around it, which is why car ownership is so paramount in America, and you need to do your calculations properly before figuring out your financials.

Don't buy a more expensive car than you can afford. It's not worth it to be in debt for a longer period of time, just to show off a nice car.

Calculate the Real Cost of Car Ownership

Even though owning a car can be a boon in many parts of America, it does come with some challenges. Car ownership needs to be considered very carefully, especially if you are already struggling financially.

Dealing with car breakdowns, car insurance claims, and other related issues isn't fun.

Please read through related articles on our website to stay informed.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.