Evacuated Pebble Creek residents allowed to return at their own risk in Lake Mary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Pebble Creek apartment residents in Lake Mary are allowed to return to their units at their own risk. 72 units were evacuated on March 25th when Seminole County officials found dozens of structural issues with the stairwells.

“Risky,” Ciara Nater, a resident, said. “At least give them a little bit of help; they have to do this on their own, not knowing they were living in these conditions.”

Residents were informed that if they return, responders may not be able to reach them if the compromised staircases collapse.

“So basically, it was a little crazy,” Nater said. “Especially just seeing neighbors disappear and not knowing.”

Nater said the apartment provided some relocation allowances and dinners to those displaced, which she thinks was not enough.

“I think that’s not right,” Nater said. “They’re not making up for what they did. It’s odd, weird, people having to move out.”

The structural issues were found in multiple stairwells following a February fire.

Some residents were moved into other available units.

For her safety and security, Nater is questioning whether she needs to find a new place to live.

“Makes you wonder if our apartment is completely safe?” Nater asked. “Was it checked out? We renewed our lease, but now it’s like we should reconsider.

The apartment complex has not provided a timeline for when repairs will be completed or whether other residents will be able to move into vacant units.

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