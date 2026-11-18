It didn't take a crystal ball to see: The 2026 Country Music Association Awards were always going to be all about Ella Langley.

The Alabama-born-and-raised singer was named entertainer of the year during Wednesday's event — beating the host of the evening and last year's winner Lainey Wilson, as well as Cody Johnson, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton, for the top prize.

“At this point, I'm sick of me," she started her acceptance speech with a joke, after having spent so much of the show on stage. “I could quit tomorrow and have the best career of my life.” Wilson emerged with a bedazzled broom because, “I told you, you was going to sweep, girl!” she said as she embraced Langley.

It really was Langley's night from the jump. The 60th annual CMA Awards, broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, started and ended with her. Langley accepted the first award of the night, single of the year, for her history-making "Choosin' Texas."

Competition was fierce: Taylor Swift's song for the "Toy Story 5" film, "I Knew It, I Knew You," was also nominated in the category, as were Langley's own "Be Her," Wilson's "Somewhere Over Laredo" and Johnson's "The Fall."

And then Langley was back on stage almost immediately afterward — to perform her joyous “Loving Life Again” with a string quartet and to pick up another award, when “Choosin’ Texas” was named song of the year.

“This song is the gift that keeps on giving,” she said in her speech.

She also won female vocalist as well as album of the year, the latter for her thrilling, old-soul country "Dandelion."

“My lip is already quivering,” she said. “I’m at a loss for words.”

The return of Taylor Swift and a tribute to Dolly Parton

Swift was in the building. The pop powerhouse lit up the CMA Awards by performing "I Knew It, I Knew You" with a bit of her 2006 country hit "Our Song" mixed in for good measure.

She began her set in the back halls of the arena before hitting the stage — joined by Keith Urban on banjo, no less — as if no time had passed.

But it's been 13 years since Swift last performed at the CMA Awards, a decade after her last appearance there and 17 years after being named the youngest entertainer of the year in the show’s history.

Consider it a treat in a night full of them. The show began with a powerful tribute to the larger-than-life Dolly Parton. The American icon died in August at age 80, and her legacy will be felt for many decades to come.

Host Wilson got the celebration started, duetting Parton's “I Will Always Love You” with the legendary singer-songwriter Vince Gill.

Then she was joined by singer Brad Paisley in a funny opening monologue where the pair sang modern parodies of famous country songs: Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter" became "Data Miner's Daughter," and Willie Nelson's "Always On My Mind" was transformed into "Always On My Phone."

No shortage of awards and performances here

A standout set arrived early: Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert duetted "Horses & Divorces" — a song from Musgraves' latest album, "Middle of Nowhere," that doubles as a delicious resolution from the pair of former frenemies — with its norteño accordion and shout-along lyrics. The stage was set to look like an '80s beauty parlor, recalling one of Parton's most famous acting roles: the 1989 film "Steel Magnolias."

Tim McGraw brought it back to the ’90s, singing “Don’t Take the Girl.” Megan Moroney slowed things down with her big-hearted ballad “Beautiful Things.” Tucker Wetmore was joined by a brass band for a bit of his single “Who Told You That” before launching into some of Hank Williams Jr.'s 1984 hit “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight."

Combs tackled his song "Miss You Here." Lambert and Langley brought some country-disco with "Snakeskin Boots." Mumford & Sons teamed up with Stapleton for "Here."

Later, Stapleton would hop back on stage to join Stephen Wilson Jr. — and to be awarded male vocalist of the year, for a ninth time in his career.

Lainey Wilson performed a brand new one, the full-throated “Just A Woman."

It was a bit of a theme: The modern traditionalist Zach Top also debuted a new track, the bluegrass-y "Moonshine." Before he left the stage, Dierks Bentley joined in for a tribute to the late John Anderson. They sang his 1983 single "Swingin'."

Best new artist went to Stephen Wilson Jr.; vocal group went for a second year in a row to the Red Clay Strays, who also performed their song “Revival.”

Brooks & Dunn took home vocal duo for the 17th time.

“I love to hear myself talk, and I've actually run out of things to say,” Kix Brooks said in his acceptance speech. “Thanks for making us famous.”

“Follow the yellow brick road,” added Ronnie Dunn.

Later in the night, they received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Halestorm, Marcus King, Brothers Osborne, Hardy and Luke Bryan paid tribute to the legendary country music duo, covering some of their biggest hits: "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "Rock My World (Little Country Girl)," "Hard Workin' Man," "Hillbilly Deluxe" and "Play Something Country."

Prizes are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.

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