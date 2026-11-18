PALM BAY, Fla. — Water service has been restored following a water main break at 1686 Rivera Drive NE, but affected residents remain under a precautionary boil water notice, according to a city representative.

The city reports that 117 customers were affected by the water main break.

The city said crews replaced a section of 12-inch pipe and a service connection. Officials attributed the break to a service tap that failed because of the age of the material.

The city has not yet provided a timeline for lifting the precautionary boil water notice.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the affected area and will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

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