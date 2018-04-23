  • Interactive map: 2018 homicides in Marion County

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Eyewitness News has compiled a list of 2018 homicides in Marion County investigated by the Sheriff's Office.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Interactive map: 2018 homicides in Marion County