NEW YORK — Nearly a year after doctors told him he had four months or less to live, former Sen. Ben Sasse has completed a memoir about confronting mortality and sorting out life's priorities.

On March 9, the Hachette Book Group imprint Center Street will publish Sasse's "Redeem the Time: The Strange Gift of Dying and the Lost Art of Living," co-authored with daughter Alex Sasse. In a statement shared Thursday with The Associated Press, the Republican from Nebraska said that he and his daughter worked on the book in hospital hallways.

“To my surprise and my friends’ chagrin, I’m not dead ... yet,” Sasse, 54, said.

“The reality is that we’re all dying — each one of us is on the clock, whether we acknowledge it or not. The ‘gift of dying’ is that it shatters our insane delusions of self-control. We didn’t write a boring cancer memoir — there’s nothing unique about my death — but reflections on time, habits, workaholism, and family.”

Sasse, who announced in December 2025 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, has spoken often about his condition and how it has shaped his outlook. Center Street is calling "Redeem the Time" a "poignant book that reflects on many of these themes — our need for family and embodied communities in an era of digital rootlessness, our hearts' need to worship amid a culture of consumerism, our inclination to turn work into workaholism, and our need to grapple with death and finitude early."

Sasse's previous books, written years earlier, include "Them: Why We Hate Each Other — and How to Heal" and "The Vanishing American Adult." He also briefly served as the president of the University of Florida.

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