PARIS — French actor Gérard Depardieu has been ordered to stand trial on a charge of raping an actress at his Paris home in 2018, one of his lawyers told The Associated Press on Thursday, less than two weeks after the cinema star abandoned his appeal of a sexual assault conviction in a separate case.

Defense lawyer Delphine Meillet wrote in a message to the AP that the 77-year-old actor would face trial over only one of the two alleged rapes reported by actress Charlotte Arnould.

Depardieu, who has denied the rape allegations, had challenged an investigating judge’s August 2025 decision to send him to trial.

The Paris Court of Appeal upheld that decision Thursday in relation to one of the two alleged rapes.

“He disputes the decision,” Meillet told AP, without specifying whether Depardieu would file a further appeal.

Arnould first lodged a complaint in 2018, when she was 22. The case has become one of the most prominent in France's reckoning with sexual violence, as the #MeToo movement has faced resistance in the country, particularly in the arts.

A French cinema icon faces a #MeToo reckoning

For half a century, Depardieu was a towering figure in French cinema.

With his hulking frame, crooked nose and commanding screen presence, he became one of the country’s most recognizable cultural exports, earning an Oscar nomination for “Cyrano de Bergerac” and a Golden Globe for “Green Card.”

But accusations of sexual misconduct and his subsequent conviction have increasingly overshadowed his cinematic legacy.

Earlier this month, Depardieu dropped his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021, accepting an 18-month suspended prison sentence and issuing a public apology.

“I was found guilty,” Depardieu said in a written statement on Nov. 16, adding that he accepted the sentence.

“I therefore offer my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered,” he said.

Depardieu was convicted in May 2025 of groping a set decorator and an assistant during the filming of “Les Volets Verts” (“The Green Shutters”). The case was widely seen as a test of the French film industry’s response to the #MeToo movement.

“On film sets, I have long hidden behind provocation and crude humor. I believed my words and some of my actions had no consequences. But they did, particularly coming from someone who held as much power as I once did,” Depardieu said in his statement.

Accusations against Depardieu sparked a national debate

Depardieu’s behavior toward women came under renewed scrutiny in December 2023 after a television documentary showed him repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

French President Emmanuel Macron drew criticism from women's rights activists at the time when he defended Depardieu, saying the actor "makes France proud."

Macron invoked the presumption of innocence and said he would not participate in a “manhunt.”

The controversy exposed divisions in France over the #MeToo movement.

In 2018, actress Catherine Deneuve and 99 other women signed an open letter defending men’s freedom to pursue women and warning against what they saw as the movement’s excesses.

Born in 1948 into a working-class family in the central French city of Châteauroux, Depardieu overcame a speech impediment to become one of France’s most prolific actors.

His career spanned hundreds of films, including “The Last Metro,” “Jean de Florette” and the popular “Asterix” franchise.

His excesses off-screen also made international headlines, notably when he accepted a Russian passport from President Vladimir Putin in 2013 amid a dispute over French taxes.

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