Orange County man wins $1 Million playing the Cash Wheel scratch-off game

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery has announced that 60-year-old Dwayne Croft, an Orlando resident, claimed a $1 million top prize from The Cash Wheel Scratch-Off game.

The lucky winner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $605,016.40.

Croft purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 14068 Narcoossee Road in Orlando.









The 7-Eleven retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

For $5, The Cash Wheel Scratch-Off game offers over $62 million in total cash prizes, including 4.3 million winning tickets.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio.

The games have awarded more than $65.5 billion in prizes, created 2,283 millionaires, and generated more than $19.80 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

