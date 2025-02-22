‘Challenge room’ attraction for adults headed to Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new attraction is looking to make Disney Springs more challenging.

Level99, a game concept featuring unique challenges for adults, announced it will open a location in Walt Disney World’s retail and dining village, taking over the former NBA Experience location which shuttered in 2021.

Created by Matthew DuPlessie, an MIT engineer credited with inventing escape rooms, Level99 offers “real-world, challenge-based, social entertainment for adults featuring over 50 physical and mental challenges set in artistic environments,” according to the announcement.

