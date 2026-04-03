What to Stream: Sydney Sweeney, 'Malcolm in the Middle,' Jonah Hill, 'Hacks' and Ella Langley

Sydney Sweeney starring as real-life boxing legend Christy Martin in the movie "Christy" and "Hacks" launching its fifth and final season on HBO are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Country hitmaker Ella Langley releasing her sophomore album, Nintendo dropping the monster combat game Pokémon Champions and "Malcolm in the Middle" fans getting a four-episode revival with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek.

New movies to stream from April 6-12

— Sydney Sweeney stars as real-life boxing legend Christy Martin in David Michôd's "Christy" (HBO Max, Friday, April 10). The film, which Sweeney also produced, drew some of her best reviews. Her distinctly unglamorous performance spans Martin's small-town West Virginia beginnings to a professional career shadowed by her abusive manager-turned-husband (Ben Foster). In her review, AP's Jocelyn Noveck wrote that Sweeney "imbues her no-holds-barred portrayal of Martin with both sweetness and rage, with brio and real vulnerability."

— One of the highlights of last year, Akinola Davies Jr.'s tender father-son drama, "My Father's Shadow," begins streaming Friday, April 10, on MUBI. The film, penned by Davis and his brother, Wale, is loosely autobiographical. Their father died when they were young. But in "My Father's Shadow," two Nigerian boys have unexpected day with their father ( Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù ) in Lagos, at a pivotal time for the country. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called it "a gem, a deeply felt memory piece and vibrant portrait of Nigeria in 1993."

— Jonah Hill made his directorial debut with the coming-of-age skate film "Mid90s." He returns to directing in "Outcome," a Hollywood satire starring Keanu Reeves as a movie star named Reef Hawk who fears a video could destroy his reputation. Hill, who co-wrote the movie, also co-stars as Reef's crisis-management lawyer. It debuts Friday, April 10, on Apple TV.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from April 6-12

— A chart-topping country hitmaker preps her sophomore album: Ella Langley — known for such radio mainstays like the throwback "You Look Like You Love Me" with Riley Green and the George Strait-referencing No. 1 "Choosin' Texas," co-written with Miranda Lambert — will release a new record on Friday, April 10. If the whole of "Dandelion" is anything like those songs, she's got a long career ahead of her.

— The English disco-pop singer Jessie Ware will release "Superbloom," also on Friday, April 10. She's as ready to soundtrack a late night on the dance floor as she's ever been — like on the single "Ride," which interpolates the theme from the 1966 spaghetti Western film "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and melts into her sequined synths. "Come be my cowboy, baby, come, let's ride," she sings, more discotheque than honky-tonk. "You know I want you, I need you tonight, tonight."

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from April 6-12

— "The Boys" launches its fifth and final season Wednesday on Prime Video. The critically acclaimed series is based on comic books and follows villainous superheroes and the crew trying to thwart them. Series regulars Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty and Jessie T. Usher and Chace Crawford are all returning, as are more recent additions played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jensen Ackles. "Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs also joins the cast.

— Hulu's sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale," called "The Testaments," also premieres on Wednesday. Ann Dowd reprises her Aunt Lydia character from the original and is now in charge of a school for girls that basically prepares them for adulthood, marriage and babies. These young women have never known anything other than Gilead. It stars Chase Infiniti and Lucy Halliday and is also based on a novel by Margaret Atwood.

— Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen lead a new sci-fi comedy, "The Miniature Wife," for Peacock. They play a couple working on their marriage when their lives are further complicated after an unusual accident. It premieres Thursday.

— Another series launching its fifth and final season is "Hacks" on HBO. The show, debuting Thursday, follows the love-hate relationship between a legendary comedian (Jean Smart) and a talented writer played by Hannah Einbinder. The series has racked up a lot of hardware, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series. Smart has won four consecutive Emmys for the show while Einbinder has taken home one.

— Do you ever wonder how your favorite former TV stars would fare in the present day? "Malcolm in the Middle" fans are getting their wish. Twenty years after their show went off the air, Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek return to TV for a revival where Muniz's character is now a dad to a teenage girl. The four episodes of "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" premiere on Friday, April 10, on both Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from April 6-12

— Nintendo is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pokémon. Just a month after releasing the cozy community-builder Pokémon Pokopia, it's dropping the considerably less comfortable Pokémon Champions. This time it's all about the combat, as you recruit and train monsters before pushing them into the arena to fight other trainers' creatures. You can compete in ranked events with players from around the world, or enjoy casual or private battles that won't affect your ranking. It's a free-to-start challenge, but you may want to set some cash aside for in-app purchases. The fight club opens Wednesday on Switch and Switch 2, with iOS and Android versions coming later in 2026.

— Annapurna Interactive's People of Note tells the tale of a pop singer named Cadence who decides she wants to start a band. That means she'll need to trek across the world of Note, where each city is defined by its own style of music. In her travels, though, Cadence learns that a Harmonic Convergence is disrupting music itself, and she and her bandmates will have to solve puzzles, explore dungeons and fight tone-deaf villains to stop Note from going silent. Los Angeles-based Iridium Studios promises that "each battle is an interactive musical performance," and you can pump up the volume Tuesday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Lou Kesten

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