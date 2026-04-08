‘A Real Florida OG’: Gatorland’s largest alligator ‘Buddy’ passes away

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Buddy, the largest alligator in Gatorland history, has passed away.

The legendary reptile measured 13 feet eight inches and weighed nearly 1,000 pounds.

Officials said Buddy’s death marks the end of an era for the 77-year-old attraction.

Known affectionately as a “real Florida OG,” Buddy was celebrated as a legend who captivated generations of visiting families.

In his final months, Buddy began to show signs of advanced age, slowing down considerably.

Dr. James Bogan, Buddy’s veterinarian, regularly checked on him as his health declined.

During this period, Buddy received medication and extra vitamins, with Gatorland staff dedicated to keeping him comfortable.

His condition was further challenged by cold weather experienced this year, prompting the Gatorland team to check on him early each morning.

Buddy’s influence extended beyond the park, resonating with visitors and reaching millions through social media.

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