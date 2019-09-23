9 facts about Seminole County: 'Florida's Natural Choice'

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Known as “Florida’s Natural Choice,” Seminole County has a variety of sites, historical and otherwise, just waiting to be explored. (Sources: http://www.seminolecountyfl.gov | www.semtribe.com
1. Seminole County is composed of seven cities: Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Lake Mary, Longwood, Oviedo, Sanford and Winter Springs.
2. Seminole County was founded in 1913.
3. The county was named for the Seminole people who lived in the area.
4. Cimarrónes is what the Spanish called the Seminoles. It means runaways or wild ones.
5. The Museum of Seminole County displays more than 100 years of history.
6. Seminole County has natural springs, parks and scenic waterways, where you can hike, bike, fish and kayak.
7. Incorporated in 1877, downtown Sanford combines authentic old Florida with the latest trends and cultural innovations.
8. St. Johns Rivership: You can enjoy lunch or dinner while cruising the St. Johns River on a restored 123-year-old paddle boat.
9. Seminole County is home to the Central Florida Zoo where visitors can not only see an array of animals, but they can zipline and traverse rope-suspended platforms and bridges, climb ladders and conquer other tests at the Seminole Aerial Adventures.
