0 Guide to Central Florida Farmers Markets

Central Florida has a plethora of Farmers Markets. We've listed a variety of fun family-friendly places you can check out:

Orlando Farmers Market: You can find seasonal fresh produce, freshly prepared food, arts and crafts, plants and refreshments for all ages. The market is also dog friendly, with booths that include homemade pet treats, clothing and supplies.

Address: N. Eola Drive and E. Central Boulevard, Orlando 32801

Winter Park Farmers Market: This popular market held on Saturdays at the old train depot provides fine produce, plants, baked goods and much more. From 7 Rivers Food to Raw Juicing and Detox, this market has a little of everything.

Address: 200 West New England Avenue, Winter Park 32789

Maitland Farmers Market: Every Sunday at Lake Lily, you can find produce, plants and food in a quaint setting.

Address: 701 Lake Lily Drive, Maitland 32751

Lake Mary Famers Market: Every Saturday, this market boasts local vendors of baked goods, produce, arts and crafts, plants and much more.

Address: 100 N Country Club Road, Lake Mary 32746

Celebration's Sunday Farmers Market: Vendors at this market vary from organic and regular produce to grass-fed beef, coffees, bakeries, jams & honeys, dressings & olive oils and handmade crafts.

Address: Lakeside Park, 631 Sycamore Street, Celebration 34747

Kissimmee Valley Farmers Market: Every Tuesday, Kissimmee Lakefront Park is home to this market where local vendors sell seasonal produce, gourmet soup, fresh pasta and fancy soaps.

Address: 201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee 34741

Mount Dora Village Market: Every Sunday, the market offers a group of vendors selling fresh seafood, grass-fed beef, pork and poultry, fresh bread, produce and more.

Address: 230 West 4th Avenue and Alexander Street, Mount Dora 32757

Market Monday at Lake Nona YMCA: Rain or shine, this market offers a variety of fresh produce, honey, soaps and candles.

Address: 9055 Northlake Parkway, Orlando 32832

Winter Garden Farmers Market: Every Saturday, this hometown market offers a large selection of vendors from locally grown produce and baked goods to fresh flowers and homemade soaps. It also features live music.

Address: 104 South Lakeview Avenue, Winter Garden 34787

Clermont Farmers Market: This Sunday market features more than 60 vendors offering cheese, pasta, seafood, produce and more. Also, visitors can enjoy food trucks, entertainment and cooking demonstrations.

Address: 685 West Montrose Street, Clermont 34711 in historic downtown

DeLand Artisan Alley Farmers Market: Friday evenings in DeLand, visitors can enjoy this vibrant marketplace with more than 40 vendors.

Address: Artisan Alley, DeLand 32720

Windermere Farmers Market: This market is held on Fridays and offers a selection of produce, arts & crafts, breads, cheeses, coffees and more.

Address: Between 5th and 6th on Main Street, Windermere 34786

© 2019 Cox Media Group.