0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, March 13

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

SUICIDE ON CAMPUS: With 10 minutes left in her first-period class at Lake Mary High School, deputies say a 17-year-old junior asked to be excused from class to use the restroom. Minutes later, a single gunshot rang out through the school. Deputies say a 17-year-old student shot and killed herself in the school's auditorium Wednesday morning. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

WORKER KILLED NEAR EPCOT: A man was killed after falling at a site behind the Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Click here to read the latest.

SCHOOL THREAT: A newly released arrest report details how two 13-year-olds allegedly drafted an intricate plan to carry out a mass shooting at their Brevard County school. Police said the teenagers had a map outlining where they planned to open fire within the halls of Andrew Jackson Middle School. Read more about what police and school staff said happened.

Police: 2 students arrested after posting threat, drafting plan for school shooting | Read more: https://t.co/E3yZWVeAA2 pic.twitter.com/vXlkk50lTo — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 13, 2019

MORE VICTIMS?: Detectives are encouraging parents to talk to their kids after an Orange County elementary school teacher was arrested Friday on a child molestation charge, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Read more here.

AIRPODS: Dozens of scientists have signed a United Nations and World Health Organization petition to warn against the potential dangers of Apple AirPods. Click here to read the full story.

CYCLING TROUBLE: Some Lake County residents have increasingly grown tired of some of the issues they said cyclists are causing for their roads. Read more about their complaints here.

PRICE INCREASE: Walt Disney World raised their ticket prices Tuesday for the busiest days at the parks, increasing the cost of a one-day ticket to as high as $159 during Christmas. Click here for more information about the new prices.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Big banks make it easy to send money with a cell phone click by promoting their own mobile payment apps like Zelle. You can send money in seconds using a phone number or email address. But scammers also find it easy to hack accounts -- and there’s very little fraud protection. A Windermere woman was cheated out of $500 after thieves used a fake bank phone call to get her ID. Then they used Zelle to drain her account. Consumer Investigator Todd Ulrich explain the risks. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

>>> Check your Central Florida five-day forecast <<<

WARMING UP!

Summer is 100 days away!🌴🏖 pic.twitter.com/zFoLidHogr — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 13, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.