0 Detectives encourage parents to talk to kids after Orange County teacher accused of molestation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives are encouraging parents to talk to their kids after an Orange County elementary school teacher was arrested Friday on a child molestation charge, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

"As a concerned parent, we want to make sure that parents understand that we are fully investigating these types of allegations. We don't take these lightly," said Carlos Torres, a spokesman with OCSO.

Deputies said Julio Soto was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

Soto was teaching fifth grade at Castle Creek Elementary School, according to the school’s website.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was a student and the incident occurred during school time.

Officials with Orange County Public Schools have not returned requests for information regarding whether Soto worked anywhere besides Castle Creek Elementary School.

On the campus of Castle Creek Monday, students and parents were talking about the incident.

"Kids have been talking between them, texting all over," said Jose Trinidad, a parent of a student.

A message to parents went out Friday, warning them a teacher was under investigation for inappropriate behavior.

Over the weekend, Soto's attorney told a judge that Soto had served 24 years in the Navy and six years in the Army reserves.

Detectives said anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

OCSO has arrested Julio Soto, a teacher at Castle Creek Elementary School on charges of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation of a Child. Detectives are investigating whether there are other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357. pic.twitter.com/0aI1Yh9AaR — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 9, 2019

