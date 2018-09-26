0 9 Investigates: Greyhounds testing positive for prohibited drugs

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Florida voters prepare to decide the fate of greyhound racing, newly released statistics indicate that the number of dogs testing positive for prohibited drugs more than quadrupled in one year.

People have raced dogs for almost a century in Florida. There are 11 greyhound racing tracks statewide.

Trainers said dogs are treated well and well cared for, but in recent years, questions have been raised about what treatment the dogs receive, including allegations of drug use.

The number of greyhounds that have tested positive for prohibited drugs increased from 18 in 2016 to 81 in 2017.

Read: 47 dogs died after PetSmart grooming, investigation says

"This is an ongoing problem," said Kate MacFall, of the Humane Society of the United States.

She said a dog named Powder Puff, who raced in January in Daytona Beach, tested positive for trace amounts of BZE, a derivative of cocaine.

The University of Florida said it found 33 nanograms in the dog's system, which isn't enough to be harmful. As of a week ago, the dog is still being raced.

"It's sad. It's very sad," MacFall said. "It's not healthy for them, just like it's not healthy for people."

Industry representatives said drug tests are imprecise and that there is no evidence that cocaine helps dogs run faster.

Read: SPCA volunteers head to S.C. to rescue dogs scheduled to be euthanized after Florence

Thirty-three nanograms is below the threshold used in other states.

In November, voters will be asked to weigh in on Amendment 13, which would phase out greyhound racing over two years, eventually ending the sport.

A lawyer representing Powder Puff's trainer asked the state to dismiss the case, saying her client "did not drug any of her dogs and would never knowingly administer any harmful medications or drugs to any of the racing greyhounds in her care."

Trainers have argued that the state's testing process should be thrown out, saying small levels of BZE can occur naturally.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.