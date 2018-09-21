SPCA volunteers head to S.C. to rescue dogs scheduled to be euthanized after Florence

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Volunteers with the SPCA of Brevard County and the Humane Society are driving to South Carolina shelters Friday to pick up dogs that need to be adopted.
Some of the dogs being rescued were scheduled to be put down Friday.
Twenty-five dogs are being taken from two shelters in South Carolina. The dogs were in cages before Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas.
But with more pets being taken from the flooded streets after the storm, those dogs were scheduled to be euthanized.
“Our goal is to take animals that were at risk for euthanasia and bring them back here to be safe,” Susan Naylor with SPCA of Brevard County said.
As soon as the dogs arrive in Brevard County Friday afternoon, they will be checked out by a veterinarian, spayed or neutered and issued a microchip. Then they will be ready for pickup.
Naylor is depending on Central Florida families to act quickly.
The SPCA of Brevard County said the dogs will soon be among the current 110 dogs available for adoption.
