0 Will it stay hot? Last day of summer: What to expect in the weeks ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - Feeling hot, hot, hot!

It’s the last day of summer, but the intense heat continues to linger in Central Florida.

So, when will Floridians get some relief?

Not any time soon, certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.

“Fall officially arrives late Saturday, but there is no end in sight to our heat – yet,” Shields said.

Watch: 5-Day Forecast with Brian Shields

The highs will remain in the 90s this weekend, with a 40 percent change of scattered showers.

“October is the month we typically get bigger changes. In October, the dry season usually arrives, which means the afternoon storms end, humidity drops, and we start to get some cold fronts,” Shields said.

Download: WFTV free weather app

Are you ready for some cooler changes?! pic.twitter.com/QCKWTzg1LI — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 21, 2018

“The cold fronts aren’t typically strong, but they do take the edge off the heat and humidity. Hang tight – changes are coming,” Shields said.

Heat and Sun Safety Tips:

The sun’s ultraviolet rays can damage skin in just 15 minutes.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine drinks.

Drink plenty of water frequently. Do not wait until you are thirsty.

Watch for signs of heatstroke such as hot and red skin, changes in consciousness, rapid and weak pulse and rapid, shallow breathing. If you suspect someone is suffering from heatstroke, call 911.

Always “look before you lock.” Do not to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. Temperatures inside a car can rise 30 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 minutes.

Wear sunscreen with a sun protection factor, or SPF, of at least 15, even on cooler and cloudy days. Reapply every two hours.

Limit activities and sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wear sunglasses that absorb 100 percent of UV light.

It’s the last full day of summer - we think... pic.twitter.com/4mQSs4RHlZ — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 21, 2018

Follow Channel 9 certified meteorologists on Twitter:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.