  • 9 Investigates legal loophole allowing purchase of semi-automatic rifle

    By: Karla Ray , Katy Camp

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite Florida changing its gun laws to require a three day wait period and raising the minimum age to buy a gun to 21, we have found a legal loophole to obtain a semi-automatic rifle: buying all of the parts to the rifle and assembling it yourself.

     

    Related Headlines

    They are called “ghost guns” because the weapons are untraceable. 9 Investigates bought the parts and worked with deputies to see how easy it really is to go from an online order to the firing range.

     

    Watch this story Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 Investigates legal loophole allowing purchase of semi-automatic rifle

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 Investigates: What are power companies doing ahead of hurricane season?

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 Investigates how Texas arms its teachers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sky Bouche, accused Ocala school shooter, on FBI's radar as early as 2013

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 Investigates: Woman dies 3 hours after being booked into Orange County Jail