9 Investigates legal loophole allowing purchase of semi-automatic rifle

ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite Florida changing its gun laws to require a three day wait period and raising the minimum age to buy a gun to 21, we have found a legal loophole to obtain a semi-automatic rifle: buying all of the parts to the rifle and assembling it yourself.
They are called “ghost guns” because the weapons are untraceable. 9 Investigates bought the parts and worked with deputies to see how easy it really is to go from an online order to the firing range.
