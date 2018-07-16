9 Investigates: New technology that could bring closure to cold cases

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Cold case investigators in Lake County are about to get a new lead on a thirty-year-old case.
They have started using information found in bones to narrow down where victims once lived. 9 Investigates reporter Karla Ray traveled to Tampa to go inside the lab where anthropologists are helping to solve dozens of Florida cold cases.
More from 9 Investigates
Watch this story Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}