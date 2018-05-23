0 9 Investigates: NRA donations to schools

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Rifle Association has come under an intense spotlight for its positions and political donations in the wake of a number of school shootings.

Channel 9 learned the NRA’s charitable arm has donated thousands of dollars in equipment to local schools, mostly to JROTC programs.

Skywitness 9 flew above Seminole High School back in March as a massive crowd of students walked out in protest of current gun laws weeks after the Parkland school shooting. Some specifically spoke out against the NRA.

Read: NRA taps Oliver North as new president

“We had letters written out with specific policy amendments we want our legislators to follow,” a student said. "We just encouraged our students to use their voice, because, together, we are a very (empowered) voice that can take on the NRA."

But a 9 Investigates review of the tax filings of the NRA Foundation shows Seminole High School is one of a handful in Central Florida that benefited from NRA money.

Over the last three years of available data, 9 Investigates found more than $170,000 in equipment and other non-cash assets were given to local schools.

Edgewater High School in Orange County received the most -- more than $70,000 for its JROTC programs. Administrators say the money there was used for targets and training in its competitive shooting program.

Cocoa and Lake Howell high schools received similar donations.

Read: Trump, Pence make history at NRA convention

“Pellet rifles, targets, scopes, things like pads for the ground the cadets lay on. It helps them have the equipment they need to compete,” Brevard Public Schools spokesman Matt Reed said.

Brevard County School Board officials haven’t taken a position on seeking other funding sources. Reed compared the donations to any other extracurricular fundraising.

“We’re all aware that the NRA has taken some pretty tough advocacy positions that make it controversial, especially after school shootings. But there’s also a non-political arm of the NRA, and giving to programs like our JROTC fits its mission for gun safety, and it fits our mission as well,” Reed said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.