0 Brevard County student has suspension overturned following bullying investigation

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Brevard County student was suspended and nearly expelled when he threatened to shoot up the school.

It happened at Palm Bay Middle School Academy, which is a charter school.

“I had missed a call and then I listened to the voicemail, maybe two minutes later and the principal said my son had threatened to shoot up the school,” Fabiola Jasmin told Investigative Reporter Daralene Jones.

TRENDING NOW:

Her 14-year-old son was questioned inside the school building by administrators and police. His mom, though, asking the question everyone wanted an answer to. “Why did you say something like that? And that's when he told me the kids were bullying him, calling him gay. So basically, he said that, to make them stop,” Jasmin said.

Mom told us she was never notified about this official Brevard County Public Schools bullying report her son filled out on February 21. That was three weeks before he threatened to shoot up the school.

This discipline referral led to a 10-day suspension and possible expulsion from the Brevard County School District because although charter schools are independently run, there is district oversight. “They cannot just brush this situation under the rug,” Jasmin said.

But she believes they tried. A teacher who witnessed the initial bullying didn't write this report describing multiple incidents of bullying until March 25, while the 14-year-old was out on suspension.

Four days later she received a letter from the principal that she shared with 9 Investigates. He was lifting the suspension, admitting a safety plan should have, indeed, been in place 15 school days after the initial bullying complaint was submitted, saying "I take responsibility for not having the plan in place as per the district's requirement."

It’s not enough for Jasmin who questioned how many other students were subject to bullying.

“How many other students have come and complained, and have written a bully report, or put a report in the bully box and nothing was every done. A child might end up shooting up the school, or a child might end up committing suicide,” Jasmin said.

Brevard County school district leaders were involved along the way, it appears to help facilitate a hearing to determine if the student should be expelled. That hearing was cancelled.

We asked the district if it planned to review this or investigate as part of its agreement to sponsor the charter school. A spokesperson would only direct Channel 9 to a state statute about sponsorship about charter schools.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.