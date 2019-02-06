Change could finally be on the horizon for troubled Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - Change could finally be coming to Windsor Cove, a taxpayer-funded apartment complex, after the federal government approved a new owner.
For a third time in nine years, the Mercy Drive complex will be renamed -- Jernigan Gardens this time.
Richard Rowe, the new property manager, works for Millennia Housing Development, the Cleveland-based company faced with the daunting task of repairing health hazards caused by raw sewage leaks and fire hazards.
"They shouldn't be treated like the way they've been treated here for so long," Rowe said. "It's just not acceptable. So they're to be putting millions and millions of dollars in this place, and you will not recognize it when it's done."
He said $17 million will be spent on upgrades, which he hopes will be paid for by a federal tax credit program that solicits revenue from private investors.
"It's going to be hard to convince people (that improvements will be made), because they've been promised things for many years," Rowe said.
He said the government is keeping a close eye on the property.
"If you don't meet certain standards, you have to go through paperwork and inspections that will ruin your day," Rowe said.
Construction is expected to begin this year, but that is contingent on the tax credits.
Tenants will be moved to other units on the property during construction.
Rowe said the new owners must also pay the city of Orlando $2 million in fines.
