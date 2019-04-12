Civil lawsuit in woman's downtown Orlando condo murder cites door's electronic keypad

ORLANDO, Fla. - A civil lawsuit stemming from a murder in downtown Orlando is tied up over a piece of equipment.
Sasha Samsudean's body was found in 2015 in her Uptown Place condo on Orange Avenue.
A security guard hired to patrol the building was convicted of her murder in 2017, but the attorney representing her parents is now saying the electronic keypad on her door lock was vulnerable to forced entry.
Orlando police determined Samsudean's killer searched his cell phone for subjects related to the electronic smart key on the night of the murder.
A judge could now decide whether the lock manufacturer is also partially liable for the 27-year-old's death.
Orlando police did not confiscate the lock as part of its criminal case, but officers interviewed in depositions said they believe the killer forced his way in.
The condo association and the security company Samsudean's killer worked for are also included in the civil lawsuit.
A hearing is scheduled for Monday to determine the lock company's next steps.
