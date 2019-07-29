  • How Central Florida schools are dealing with dropping vaccination rates

    By: Karla Ray

    Updated:

    As you get your kids ready to head back inside the classroom, how prepared is your school to fight off the measles?

    9 Investigates found some Central Florida schools are dealing with dropping vaccination rates.

    Investigative reporter Karla Ray shares which schools are most at risk and found out what’s being done to keep students safe.

    Watch her report Monday starting at 5 p.m. on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories