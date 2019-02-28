0 Lynx CEO is out after WFTV reports about potential $21 million debt

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lynx announced Thursday that CEO Edward Johnson will step down as head of the transportation agency, effective Thursday, after a series of 9 Investigates reports about the agency's financial struggles.

The agency's attorney made the announcement Thursday at a board of directors meeting. Johnson's severance includes three months of severance pay. It's not clear who will lead the agency in the interim.

9 Investigates' Shannon Butler began questioning Lynx's finances in October when the agency dipped into its reserve funds for the current year. In January, 9 Investigates discovered that the agency could need to find $21 million next year to balance its budget.

#breaking CEO of lynx has reached a separation agreement with lynx. #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) February 28, 2019

9 Investigates also reported in January that Johnson has a $195,000 salary and that Lynx employees were worried about keep their jobs during the company's struggles. Johnson hasn't had a performance evaluation in the three years that he's been with Lynx, 9 Investigates reported in January.



On Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told 9 Investigates that although he does blame Johnson for the shortfall, changes must be made at the top.

"I think you will see a change in leadership at Lynx, but I won't get into it further than that," he said.

In January, the Lynx board decided against exploring the option of firing Johnson. 9 Investigates asked Johnson at the time if he would resign.



"I don't think that it is time for me to go from this organization, per se," Johnson said.

Even with a change in leadership, Lynx would need each of the counties to which it provides bus service to pay more money.

Former Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs was reluctant to raise taxes, but Demings said Monday that he will soon unveil a new initiative that will help fund Lynx and other Central Florida transportation agencies.



"I'm not saying we are going to raise taxes, but we are going to have to come up with some (type of) funding strategy," Demings said.

Documents said Lynx does not plan to raise bus fares to make up for its funding shortfall.

