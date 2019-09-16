0 Neighbors question ex-officer turned felon ‘patrolling' Kissimmee community

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Homeowners in a Kissimmee neighborhood said they are outraged that a former police officer, turned convicted felon, is being allowed to act as a security officer inside their community.

Investigative reporter Karla Ray found out that Joseph Conover does not have a security license, and he just got off parole after abusing his power in North Carolina as a law enforcement officer.

Conover was "chief of police" of a private agency called Nova Security in North Carolina, which patrolled apartment complexes. Conover took a plea deal after he was accused of falsely arresting people, using a stun gun on people and obstruction of justice. He was also convicted of a felony for misusing a government computer system in a separate case.

Part of the plea deal meant he could not serve or act as a law enforcement officer. But neighbors inside Turnberry Reserve on Boggy Creek Road said Conover has been patrolling and pulling people over.

The community’s homeowners association hired a property management firm, which is run by the HOA’s former president. That company, Management 35 Firm, employs Conover.

“There is definitely an abuse of power here, and something has to be done about this right away,” resident Maria Napolitano said.

A group of neighbors told Ray they are afraid of Conover based on his criminal past. Ray was in the community and spotted Conover wearing a body camera, stopping traffic and asking residents for their addresses before allowing them to drive down certain streets.

Residents also gave Ray photos of Conover driving a marked security patrol car, complete with flashing lights.

“I always thought he was security for the Turnberry community,” Susan Astacio said.

Astacio lives in a nearby neighborhood, but is in Turnberry often because her children’s school is nearby.

A search on the Department of Agriculture's website shows Conover’s security license was revoked following his conviction in North Carolina. He was also denied a license to manage a security firm.

“I think they should remove him from this community, and he should not be patrolling,” Astacio said. “If he has a felony record, he should not be patrolling, or doing any type of security.”

Astacio took video of Conover appearing to get in someone’s face while directing traffic. 9 Investigates asked him about his past and his role in the community.

“I'm going to refer you to the management office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Conover repeatedly said.

9 Investigates called the management office and the automated voice system described Conover as the ‘chief.’ When manager Sherry Raposo answered the phone, she hung up on Ray and would not answer subsequent phone calls.

An email to the HOA president went unreturned.

9 Investigates learned the Florida Department of Agriculture’s criminal division is investigating Conover.

