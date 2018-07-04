0 Secret affair between battalion chief and dispatcher played out on OCFR property, report says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief was demoted three ranks because of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a dispatcher that lasted for two years.

According to an 18-page investigative report, the relationship was revealed when someone got hold of the dispatcher’s cell phone, took screenshots of text messages between the two and sent them to a long list of fire rescue employees as well as the battalion chief’s wife.

The affair between Darion Butler and Kimberly Noe played out on Orange County Fire Rescue property, according to reports.

According to audio obtained by 9 Investigates, Butler admitted to the affair but said he and Noe never had intercourse on OCFR property.

Once investigators were tipped off to the affair, they uncovered thousands of messages between the two using a fire rescue computer system, which is only supposed to be used to communicate about fire scenes or medical emergencies, the report said.

Noe initially denied having a sexual relationship on county property until investigators confronted her with a text message that said, “You better not tell anyone what we did at the station sir.”

Noe admits to sending Butler naked photos and still faces disciplinary action.

The investigator said the affair cost the department and taxpayers time and money. Butler took a $20,000 hit to his yearly salary because of his demotion. He could re-apply to get his rank back in a year.

Butler’s demotion is not the first time he has been in trouble with the department. Last year, two firefighters were suspended when they were caught re-selling Disney tickets. They were given to first responders as a “Thank You” for their response to the Pulse shooting under the stipulation they could not resell the tickets.

Butler was their supervisor, and tried to cover it up when he pretended to be a Disney employee, reaching out to a family that bought the tickets and was later rejected at the gate.

