Florida lawmaker proposes nationwide school voucher program with federal tax credits

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida Republican is proposing federal legislation to establish a nationwide school voucher program.

The proposed bill aims to provide federal tax credits to individuals who donate to educational options outside of traditional public schools.

This initiative seeks to expand school choice across the nation, similar to the options currently available in Florida.

“Your ZIP code should not dictate your educational options. Your needs should dictate that,” said Ashley Moody, expressing support for the program. “So, if we can encourage and support programs that provide scholarship money to students, we should do that.”

Critics of the school choice legislation argue that it diverts funds away from traditional public schools, channeling them instead to private and religious schools.

